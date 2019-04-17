Do you recognise this man? CCTV released in Ely burglary investigation

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Ely where a car, iPhone, two wallets and a watch were stolen from a house.

The incident happened between 10pm on January 13 and 6.10am the following day at a property in Kingsley Walk.

Items including an iPhone, a watch, two wallets and a grey/blue Ford Fiesta were stolen.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/3196/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.