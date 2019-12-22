CCTV appeal following attempted burglary in Milton

A man who tried to force open the front door of a house in Milton after peering through the windows has been caught on CCTV.

Police have released the image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary.

He approached a property on The Sycamores on December 11 and looked through the windows before trying to force open the front door.

He ran away after being disturbed by the homeowner.

Detective Sergeant James Rabbett, said: "This is a high quality image of the person we wish to speak to in connection with this incident.

"We urge members of the public to think carefully and contact police if they recognise the man or have any information in relation to the incident."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number CC-11122019-0299, and ask to speak to DS James Rabbett.