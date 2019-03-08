Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham
PUBLISHED: 17:06 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 11 November 2019
Google Maps
Criminal damage and anti-social behaviour has been reported overnight in the centre of Soham.
Police are appealing for CCTV footage and any information following the reports in the Station Road area on Sunday, October 27.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers are investigating reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Soham.
"We would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV [in the Station Road area] and might be able to assist with our enquiries."
Those with information or video footage are asked to contact PC Simon Rampley at Ely police station via 101.