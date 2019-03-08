Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Criminal damage and anti-social behaviour has been reported overnight in the centre of Soham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for CCTV footage and any information following the reports in the Station Road area on Sunday, October 27.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers are investigating reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Soham.

"We would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV [in the Station Road area] and might be able to assist with our enquiries."

Those with information or video footage are asked to contact PC Simon Rampley at Ely police station via 101.