Speeding driver in Ely who refused to stop for police can expect reporting on both offences, says East Cambs Police

You can run but you can't hide was the message from police in Ely.

They were responding to a day of action against speeding motorists during which one driver fled off before he could receive a ticket.

"We had one vehicle fail to stop for police," said a spokesman for East Cambs Police.

"This vehicle was identified by officers and the driver will be receiving a notice of intended prosecution for excessive speed and failing to stop for police."

Speed checks at Witchford Road, Ely and Putney Hill Road, Prickwillow, also netted more results. Three drivers were reported for excessive speed in Ely and one in Prickwillow.