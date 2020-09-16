Cute kitten steals the show at community event

This little kitten stole the show at an event which was held at St Andrew's Church in Soham. Pictures: Cats Protection - Ely and District Branch. Archant

This little cutie stole the show when it was taken to along to an event in Soham at the weekend.

The tiny kitten was with the Cats Protection team from Ely and seemed fairly happy with posing for photos.

They were all attending the St Andrew’s Church Mini Market on September 12 and managed to raise over £200 for the charity.

Their stall featured a wide range of cat-related items as well as plants and various kinds of bric a brac.

And of course everyone there was delighted to see a kitten.

A post on the Ely branch’s Facebook page said: “A massive thank you to everyone who visited our stall last Saturday at St Andrew’s Church in Soham.

“It was so lovely for us to be able to hold an event and chat to our lovely supporters.”

It added: “All the money raised goes to the cats in our care.

“We are ALL volunteers and do not get paid. We do it for our love of the cats.”