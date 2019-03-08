Cats Protection charity to hold annual re-homing day in Soham this weekend

The Ely & District branch of Cats Protection are holding their annual homing day in Soham this Saturday (October 19).

Rachel Edwards, of the charity, said: "If you are looking to adopt a cat then come and meet some of the gorgeous cats we currently have in our care.

"Come and find us at- Methodist Church Hall, Berrycroft, off Pratt Street, Soham. CB7 5BL.

"We will be there from 11am to 1pm. We will also have Christmas cards and calendars etc to sell. Have a cup of tea with us and chat cat.

"Also, did you know it is National Black Cat Day on Sunday October 27?

"Come and meet some of the beautiful black and black/white cats we currently have in our care who are looking for loving forever homes."

For more information visit www.ely.cats.org.uk or search Cats Protection - Ely and District Branch on Facebook.