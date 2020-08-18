New canon says role ‘is an honour’ following appointment at Ely Cathedral
PUBLISHED: 13:27 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 18 August 2020
The new residentiary canon of Ely Cathedral said “it is an honour” after being appointed into his new role.
At a small congregation of friends and family on Saturday, August 15, the Reverend James Reveley was installed as Residentiary Canon of the cathedral, succeeding Revd Canon Victoria Johnson who is now Canon Precentor at York Minster.
Before moving to Ely with wife Joanna and daughters Miriam and Hannah, Revd Reveley had been the vicar of St Andrew’s Church in Bedford for seven years and vice chair of the St Albans Diocesan Board for Church and Society.
Revd Reveley has also studied theology and music as well as being part of a local chamber choir, while both his daughters are members of the Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir as he takes responsibility for the cathedral community and congregation.
“I greatly look forward to working alongside the Dean and Chapter and to having a particular responsibility for pastoral care among the congregation and wider community,” he said.
“Ely Cathedral is a place solidly grounded in worship and prayer and I am excited to become a part of its ongoing mission joyfully to proclaim the gospel in word and deed.”
