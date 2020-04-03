Ely Cathedral illuminated blue in recognition of NHS and keyworkers amid coronavirus pandemic

Ely Cathedral lit up blue in recognition of key and NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: James Billings Photography James Billings Photography

Ely Cathedral was illuminated blue in recognition of key, care and NHS staff working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The octagon was lit up bright blue on Thursday, April 2 to say thank you to the emergency and care workers doing everything they can during the COVID-19 outbreak.

With the help of Ely-based audio-visual company, Blueshed, the top of the iconic cathedral could be seen from miles away.

City-based photographer James Billings headed out for an ‘exercise-walk’ to capture the important moment on camera and is selling the snaps for charity.

He said: “I took an exercise-walk this evening so I could capture a few images to share with you. I’ve added all five images to my print website.

“The commission I earn on sales of prints/gifts using these images will be donated to the Cambridge/China 4C collaboration project.”

A spokesman for Blueshed said: “So pleased to have been able to work with Ely Cathedral to turn the octagon blue. It was a very surreal experience being up there today with Ely so quiet.

“Thank you to the NHS and all the emergency services and key workers.”

To purchase any of James’ images and to learn more about his chosen charity, click here.

