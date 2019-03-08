Advanced search

Can you help council find the culprits who dumped a vast mountain of waste in the East Cambridgeshire countryside at Mepal?

PUBLISHED: 14:52 09 March 2019

Fly tipping on an industrial scale at Mepal. East Cambs Council desperately want to track down and prosecute those who dumped this material off the A142. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Archant

A massive operation to find those responsible for fly tipping on an industrial scale along the A142 at Mepal has been launched by East Cambs Council.

A mountain of waste was dumped after the entrance to the quarry site at Mepal was forced and vast loads of rubbish dumped there.

Furious residents of neighbouring villages have been responding to a plea by the council for information.

“This was a 40 ft articulated truck load with ‘push out’ bed,” said one villager. “It was definitely not a small vehicle and reportedly all the way from London.”

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of a large scale fly tip located in the access road to the quarry at the A142 opposite to Mepal.

“Officers from the council and the Environment Agency have visited the site and the investigation of the deposit, given its scale, is being progressed by the Environment Agency.”

Anyone with information regarding the deposit should contact the Environment Agency on 0800 80 70 60 quoting reference 1684720 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

The load is thought to have been dumped there a week ago – possibly overnight last Friday.

