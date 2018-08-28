Advanced search

P-awesome cat show with fur-midable entrants is mewsic to the ears of cat lovers from across the UK

PUBLISHED: 10:55 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 07 January 2019

Cat show at Tydd St Giles. Picture: IAN CARTER

Cat show at Tydd St Giles. Picture: IAN CARTER

Garry Samuels

It was a purrfectly wonderful day when a cat show, that attracts animal lovers from across the UK, took place in Tydd St Giles.

Cat show at Tydd St Giles. Picture: IAN CARTER

More than 60 cats were preened to perfection to take part in the 17th Championship Cat Show for Exotic Short Hairs.

Organised by Barbara McEwen, of Cottage Cattery, the day attracted a good crowd.

Barbara said: “It was a brilliant day, a good happy atmosphere as always. A lovely crowd of cats and owners as well as visitors coming to admire the entrants.”

People came from as far as Yorkshire, Kent and London.

Cat show at Tydd St Giles. Picture: IAN CARTER

There were 61 cats taking part in categories of Persians, exotic short hair and household pets.

Winners were: overall Persian Simcris Man On A Mission showed by Paula Sharpe from Lincolnshire. The overall exotic was Naboo Naughty But Nice showed by Steve Hannington and Paul Hardie of London.

The best of the best of the pedigree winner was Naboo.

Best non pedigree household pet was silver tabby Shades of Grey with Mrs Dolling of Northamptonshire.

Cat show at Tydd St Giles. Nicky Butler Picture: IAN CARTER

The best pedigree pet was Sodapop, a ragdoll, showed by Janet Newton of Holbeach Drove.

The first show organised by Barbara and her husband Stuart was held at the Isle College in 1996 and moved to the Queen Mary Centre, then the Hudson.

It has been held at the Tydd St Giles village hall for the last eight years.

Next year’s show is on January 11, 2020 at the Tydd St Giles Community Centre.

