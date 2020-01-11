Cinderella cast spread festive cheer to Addenbrooke's Hospital patients

Cinderella cast members visit patients at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge as part of their annual visit. Picture: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS Archant

Patients at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge received a slice of festive cheer by the cast of Cinderella.

Members of the Cambridge Arts Theatre's pantomime visited the hospital's C2 and D2 wards to meet young patients and their families, many diagnosed with cancer and other serious illnesses.

Those who attended the visit were Charlotte Kennedy, who plays Cinderella, Isaac Stanmore who stars as Buttons and Matt Crosby who is one of the Ugly Sisters.

Caitlin Clark, marketing manager at Cambridge Arts Theatre, said: "It's hugely important to us at Cambridge Arts Theatre to visit each year to spread Christmas cheer and magic for families who perhaps cannot visit the theatre to see the pantomime."

Other actors featuring in the festive production include TV personality Wayne Sleep and Coronation Street's Kevin Kennedy.

Performances of Cinderella continue until Saturday, January 11, 2020. For more information, email cclark@cambridgeartstheatre.com or call 01223 578958.