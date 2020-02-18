Massive cash boost for mental health charity thanks to Rosie's 'memory baubles'

An Ely-based mental health charity has received a £1,896 boost thanks to the fundraising efforts of King's Ely's head receptionist and her 'memory baubles' imitative.

Talking FreELY was given the cash boost thanks to Rosie Holliday's fundraising idea which saw people from across the local area paying a small donation to have the names of their loved ones - friends, family members, pets - written on festive baubles. The baubles were then hung on the Christmas tree outside the school's Old Palace during the festive season.

Anthony Sigrist, founder of Talking FreELY, visited King's Ely to receive a cheque for £1,896 from Rosie on behalf of the school community.

He said: "With mental health struggles estimated to affect one in four adults every single year, the work we do has never been more important.

"Lots of organisations are encouraging people to have a conversation about mental health but Talking FreELY are taking things a step further by making them happen.

"We currently rely on public support and are overwhelmed by how much Rosie and King's Ely have raised for us. T

"Thank you to everyone involved, this will certainly help us to continue Talking FreELY!"

Rosie, who has worked at King's Ely for 38 years and is also honorary secretary to the Old Eleans' Club, added: "Thank you so much to everyone who supported the 'memory baubles' initiative.

"I originally hoped to raise £1,000 for the charity but to have raised just under £2,000 is fantastic."

