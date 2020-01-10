Human trafficking expert to give Amnesty International talk at Babylon Gallery in Ely

Rvd. Dr. Carrie Pemberton Ford will give a talk titled 'Human Trafficking: Who Profits?' at the Babylon Gallery in Ely on January 21 at 7pm. It is the first in the Ely City Group of Amnesty International's 2020 series of talks. Picture: Picture: CAMBRIDGE CENTRE FOR APPLIED RESEARCH IN HUMAN TRAFFICKING Archant

A talk titled 'human trafficking: who profits?' will be the first in the Ely City Group of Amnesty International's 2020 series.

The talk by Rvd. Dr. Carrie Pemberton Ford, who has been working within the subject for 15 years, takes place on Tuesday January 21.

In 2008 she founded the Cambridge Centre for Applied Research in Human Trafficking.

She will discuss the efforts being made by agencies and governments to respond to the challenges of human trafficking and modern slavery.

The group say: "Human Trafficking is a global human rights violation and a terrifyingly lucrative criminal activity.

"Unravelling its grip and working on the 'sustainable' recovery of those caught in its systems is a difficult and complex undertaking.

All amnesty talks take place at the Babylon Gallery on Waterside and begin at 7pm.

Talks and refreshments are free, but donations to support the work of Amnesty International are welcome.