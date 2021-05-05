Published: 11:56 AM May 5, 2021 Updated: 11:59 AM May 5, 2021

Having lost three stone in 2020, Caroline Badcock is launching her own Slimming World group in Sutton. - Credit: CAROLINE BADCOCK

A slimmer is launching her own weight loss group in Sutton, having lost three stone despite the Covid-19 pandemic ruining what was meant to be an "amazing year".

Caroline Badcock, who first joined Slimming world in December 2019, was due to celebrate a big milestone birthday and go on holiday to Thailand in 2020.

But, when the coronavirus lockdown halted her plans and resulted in her being furloughed, she "felt lost and anxious".

Caroline Badcock pictured before her weight loss journey - Credit: CAROLINE BADCOCK

Caroline also realised lockdown "was not going to be good for me mentally or for my weight loss".

So she decided to do something to change how she felt about her body and "make it a year to remember".

Having been uncomfortable with how she looked for quite some time, Caroline said she would always try to wear things to cover up her stomach, arms or try to wear clothes to make her look as slim as possible.

"I needed to lose weight and keep it off," she decided, having previously tried varying diets and gym plans in the past.

"They all worked to begin with, but the weight always crept back on," she said.

Despite the pandemic, however, Caroline said "my head was in the right place this time.

"I really wanted to wear nice clothes and have the energy to enjoy my life.

"I wanted to look in the mirror and be happy with the person looking back and not have to edit all my photos before they went on social media."

As she began to lose weight last year, Caroline felt she had more energy so she decided to buy a bike.

"Over time, I grew in confidence and started to really enjoy cycling, even though I used to hate exercise.

"I began to go running as I was no longer getting out of breath going upstairs," she added, having previously not enjoyed exercising.

Over the months the weight came off and stayed off, so much so that Caroline is now a Slimming World consultant herself.

She is opening a group in Sutton at Glebe Hall on Tuesday May 18, with two sessions: one at 5.30pm and another at 7.30pm.

Call 07760 828211, email Caroline@carolinebadcock.com or visit the Sutton’s Slimming World Facebook page.