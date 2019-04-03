Advanced search

Carnival preparations underway in Soham for 66th annual event next month

03 April, 2019 - 12:41
Spectacular weather, massive crowds, huge community support - a bumper day for Soham Carnival 2018. Preparations are now underway for the 2019 event. PHOTO: Mike Rouse

Archant

A spectacular day of live music, floats, classic cars and a dog show will form part of Soham’s 66th carnival next month.

Preparations are now underway for the popular event which will take place at the Recreation Ground, in Fountain Lane, on May 27 from 9am to 5.30pm.

The carnival commences with the traditional heavy horse show in the main arena from 9am to 1pm.

It will be followed by the judging of floats and a procession at 1pm from Holmes Lane through Soham to the Recreation Ground.

There will also be a remembrance event for the 75th anniversary of the Soham Train Disaster on the main arena and the scout hut.

For the third year running a fun dog show will take place from 10am to 1pm, where you can bring your dog along to enter one of the fun classes.

Email info@developingdogs.co.uk for more information.

BMX and scooter competitions will also take place on the skate park with Mike Mullen.

Other attractions include the live music stage, sponsored by Blueshed Studios, a free ‘explore outdoor’ climbing wall, classic cars, a fun fair and lots more.

Residents can enter a parade float and stalls and pitches are still available to hire by emailing carnival@soham.org.uk for more information, visit the Facebook page or call 01353 624493.

