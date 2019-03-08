Advanced search

Agriculture student Carl to captain Team UK at 'farming Olympics' in Poland

PUBLISHED: 11:57 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 23 May 2019

Isleham student Carl Tuck (left) will captain Team UK at the AGROlympics in Poland next month. Picture: JOHN NICE

An Isleham student will take on challenges including milking cows and driving tractors when he captains Team UK at the AGROlympics in Poland next month.

Carl Tuck, who works at Greens Farming, will lead his country at the international farming skills challenge - which is known as the 'farming Olympics'.

The 17-year-old will be joined by three other apprentices from Easton and Otley College and together they will make up Team UK.

The squad will take part in 20 challenges ranging from milking a cow to tractor driving against teams from around 30 other nations.

Carl, 17, said: "It's something special and a once in a lifetime moment to captain your country. Hopefully we will win - we will do our best.

"They play the national anthem at the start of the event - so that will be a proud moment."

Charlie Askew, farm lecturer at Easton and Otley College, said: "This will be the fourth year in a row that we have taken part in this competition.

"Last year we received a fair play award for being the most honourable contestants.

"Hopefully we can do one better this time out and get on the podium with a gold medal in our pockets.

"I'd like to thank all of the employers representing farming across East Anglia who have supported us in the run up to AGROlympics.

"I'm very proud of all of our apprentices who make up Team GB - they are the cream of the crop and I'm sure they will do us proud."

The Agrolympics are held in Poland between June 1 and 3.

