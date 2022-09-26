Vali Surbu was crowned 'caring companion' at this year's Ely Hero Awards. - Credit: Ely Standard

Having worked in care for the last seven years, becoming an Ely Hero “is something great” for Vali Surbu.

Vali, who won this year’s ‘caring companion’ Ely Hero award, visits people’s homes as a mobile carer to ensure his client’s needs are met.

“If you are to take on this job, first you need to give love and if you don’t have love or compassion, you can’t work (as a carer),” said Vali.

“If my companion needs help or I'm told to cover, it’s not a problem.

“It’s my first time at Ely Heroes and it is something great.”

Vali Surbu (centre) with the finalists for this year's 'caring companion' award at Ely Heroes. - Credit: Ely Standard

Other award finalists

Helen Silvester - Working as a childminder for over 22 years, organisers say Helen "is a champion of children and believes every child should have their own champion."

Anita Hart – previously a befriender, Anita became a part time support worker/respite carer and has stood in to help a person needing 24-hour care.