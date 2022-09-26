Meet hero mobile carer who puts client's needs first
- Credit: Ely Standard
Having worked in care for the last seven years, becoming an Ely Hero “is something great” for Vali Surbu.
Vali, who won this year’s ‘caring companion’ Ely Hero award, visits people’s homes as a mobile carer to ensure his client’s needs are met.
“If you are to take on this job, first you need to give love and if you don’t have love or compassion, you can’t work (as a carer),” said Vali.
“If my companion needs help or I'm told to cover, it’s not a problem.
“It’s my first time at Ely Heroes and it is something great.”
Other award finalists
Helen Silvester - Working as a childminder for over 22 years, organisers say Helen "is a champion of children and believes every child should have their own champion."
Anita Hart – previously a befriender, Anita became a part time support worker/respite carer and has stood in to help a person needing 24-hour care.