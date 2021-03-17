Published: 2:56 PM March 17, 2021

Waterbeach Lodge Care Home has received a 'requires improvement' rating from regulator the Care Quality Commission. - Credit: Waterbeach Lodge

A care home has been criticised for not complying with infection control rules and regulations during an outbreak of Covid-19 among staff and residents.

Scimitar Care Hotels who run Waterbeach Lodge has received a ‘requires improvement’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors visited twice in January when the home had an outbreak of Covid-19.

“We found staff were not always following Covid-19 government guidelines and good infection control practices,” they concluded.

“The provider had a lack of oversight within the service during this time.

“Audits undertaken had not identified that staff were not always following government guidelines around good infection prevention and control practice.

“This increased the risk to both people living at the service and staff.”

Staff were not undertaking Covid-19 checks or completing checks in a timely manner on health and social care visitors before admitting them into the home.

Waterbeach Lodge in Ely Road had 25 residents at the time; it can accommodate up to 46 people across three floors.

One of the floors specialises in providing care to people living with dementia.

“The provider's infection prevention and control processes did not protect people and staff from the risk of harm,” says the CQC report just published.

Inspectors say that during their visit they insisted senior staff complete an “urgent action plan” to show improvements to be made going forward.

“Staff were not aware if Covid-19 care plans and/or risk assessments were in place,” says the report.

At the time, staffing levels had been impacted by Covid-19. Agency staff were being used to make up any shortfalls.

"The overall rating has changed from good to requires improvement,” says the CQC.

“We have found evidence that the provider needs to make improvement.”

The CQC say they were mindful of the impact of the pandemic and took into account those “exceptional circumstances”.

But they concluded that “people were not protected from the risk of harm caused by poor infection prevention and control measures.

“Although improvements have been made, we have no evidence yet that these improvements will be sustained.”

They found a lack of “organisational oversight at the time”.

The inspection was carried out by two inspectors and an assistant inspector.

Their report said: “We were not assured that the provider was using personal protective equipment (PPE) effectively and safely.

“We witnessed a staff member remove their face mask and then put the same face mask back on.

“We also found visors face down on a tabletop.”

The inspectors added: “We observed a staff member wearing an incorrect face mask that was not in line with government guidelines.

“This is not good infection control practice.”

Staff were also seen to be wearing a lot of jewellery, including stone set items.

“This is not good infection control practice and compromises effective hand hygiene,” says the report.

The home was also “not promoting safety through the layout and hygiene practices of the premises”.

Inspectors saw unlocked external clinical waste bins, not in a secure area and overflowing.

On the second day of inspection, they found clinical waste bins locked “but the key was visible right beside the bins, compromising their security.

“This increased the risk of cross contamination.”

They also said a staff member could not demonstrate to them what colour mops and buckets should only be used in different areas.

And cleaning rotas and a recent infection control audit were not always effective.

“People living at the service were not able to speak to us as they were all currently self-isolating in their rooms due to Covid-19,” says the report.

Inspectors were told that a red tie around a bedroom door handle indicated to staff the person had tested Covid-19 positive.

Each door of a person with Covid-19 had a poster on it to remind staff that before entering they must wear full personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Some of these posters were missing,” says the report.

During the inspection the CQC team spoke with three relatives by telephone about their experience of the care provided.

They also spoke with the acting deputy manager, a team leader, a laundry assistant, a housekeeper and two care workers.