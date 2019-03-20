Advanced search

Cottenham woman running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon for her cousin Tony who died from cardiomyopathy

20 March, 2019 - 12:13
Sophie Morgan of Cottenham (pictured) is running this year’s London Marathon for her late cousin Tony who died from cardiomyopathy in his 30s. Picture: SUPPLIED

A Cottenham woman is running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon in memory of her late cousin who died from cardiomyopathy when he was in his 30s.

Sophie Morgan, 25, will be running for the Cardiomyopathy UK charity in April after her cousin’s heart suddenly stopped working 21 years ago.

She said: “We lost my cousin 21 years ago to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a genetic heart muscle disease. He was in his 30s with young children so it was a huge shock for us all.

“When we later found out that his heart had stopped, it was the first time we became aware that this hereditary disease ran in the family.

“A number of my family have since been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. I feel incredibly lucky that I’m able to run, while so many of my family members cannot because of this disease.

“I’m running the London Marathon for Cardiomyopathy UK because it’s played a huge part in helping my family through many diagnoses, so it’s a charity that’s close to my heart.”

To donate, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/sophie-cardiomyopathy

Are you from Cambridgeshire and running this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon? We’d love to feature you in our newspaper, online and in print.

Please email your name, age, where you live and the cause you are running for and why to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk – include ‘London Marathon 2019’ in the subject area.

Please keep submissions between 150-200 words and make sure you attach a photograph. Remember to leave contact details so we can catch up with you after the race. Good luck!

