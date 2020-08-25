Advanced search

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ caravan fire in east Cambs for more than hour

PUBLISHED: 12:06 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 25 August 2020

Firefighters believe the caravan fire on Pools Road in Witchford was deliberate. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters in east Cambridgeshire were left tackling what they believe to be a deliberate blaze before the weekend for over an hour.

Crews were called to Pools Road in Witchford on Friday (August 21) at around 10.45pm to reports of a caravan fire.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 10.47pm, one crew from Cottenham and one crew from Littleport were called to a caravan fire.

“Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish a caravan on fire, before returning to their station by 12.10am.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

