Car ends up in field after leaving the road in Isleham

Volkswagen Polo ends up in Isleham field but no one was injured. Picture: BCH ROAD POLICING Archant

A car left the road and ended up in a field in Isleham – but no one was injured.

The incident happened in Fordham Road just before 7.30am yesterday morning (January 6) after police where called to reports of a vehicle leaving the road.

A spokesperson said: “No injuries were reported and the vehicle, a black Volkswagen Polo, was recovered by about 9.10am.”