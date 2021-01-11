Published: 11:21 AM January 11, 2021 Updated: 11:22 AM January 11, 2021

The car left Queen Adelaide Way on Saturday (January 9) following icy and foggy conditions. - Credit: Twitter/roadpoliceBCH

A lucky motorist miraculously escaped serious injury after their car left the road and flipped onto its roof following foggy and icy conditions.

The driver overturned their car on Queen Adelaide Way in Ely on Saturday (January 9) and police have urged other road users to “drive to the conditions”.

An eye-witness has blamed the “notorious” road for the accident and claims that it is “not in the best state of repair”.

They said: “I went past just after it happened, police arrived on scene.

“But road frosty, foggy and road muddy as farmers working on fields and leaving fen mud on road.

“This road is notorious for accidents and not in the best state of repair.

“I am not making excuses for the driver as you should always drive within the road conditions but a combination of weather, road condition and third-party influence did not help.

“This was nearly opposite the new Cambridge Rowing Boathouse on Queen Adelaide Way South East of Ely along River.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The driver of this vehicle had a lucky escape. Luckily no serious injuries.

“Remember to drive to the conditions of the road and take extra care in the fog and ice.”