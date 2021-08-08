News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Crews tackle car blaze and house fire

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 9:50 AM August 8, 2021   
Fire crews arrived in Isleham to find a car “well alight with the fire spreading to nearby trees

Fire crews arrived in Isleham to find a car “well alight with the fire spreading to nearby trees. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Firefighters released images from Soham community station of crews tackling two incidents on the same day, the first a blazing car and the second at a house.

Fire crews arrived in Isleham to find a car “well alight with the fire spreading to nearby trees

Fire crews arrived in Isleham to find a car “well alight with the fire spreading to nearby trees - Credit: Cambs Fire


First call of the day was to Prickwillow Road, Isleham, where the Soham firefighters joined up with colleagues from Newmarket.  

Fire crews arrived in Isleham to find a car “well alight with the fire spreading to nearby trees

Fire crews arrived in Isleham to find a car “well alight with the fire spreading to nearby trees - Credit: Cambs Fire

They arrived to find a car “well alight with the fire spreading to nearby trees.  

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 4.45pm”.  

Fire crews arrived in Isleham to find a car “well alight with the fire spreading to nearby trees

Fire crews arrived in Isleham to find a car “well alight with the fire spreading to nearby trees - Credit: Cambs Fire

The cause of the fire was accidental. 

You may also want to watch:

Later the same day Soham and Newmarket crews were back together, this time dealing with a fire on Ness Road, Burwell. 

Firefighters arrived in Ness Road, Burwell, to find a fire in a house.

Firefighters arrived in Ness Road, Burwell, to find a fire in a house. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a house.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Madness and mayhem as drivers ignore double yellow lines  
  2. 2 The story of the 'inside out' girl, 3, saved by lifesaving surgery
  3. 3 20 travelling families park illegally at rugby club
  1. 4 Councillor sanctioned and told to train in ‘good political debate’ 
  2. 5 Driver escapes uninjured after car overturns in mud-filled ditch
  3. 6 Hauliers face Covid and Brexit HGV driver shortage
  4. 7 Driver escapes injury after A14 lorry fire
  5. 8 Day of mourning declared outside ‘Camp Beagle’ in Wyton
  6. 9 Did you go to Jess Glynne's Newmarket Nights concert? Spot yourself in our gallery
  7. 10 Councillors praised for 'tireless' illegal encampment work

Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet. A male casualty was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.   

The crews returned to their stations by 8.20pm.

House fire, Ness Road, Burwell

House fire, Ness Road, Burwell - Credit: Cambs Fire


Again, the cause of the fire was accidental. 


Burwell News
Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tom Kerby bid to move Newmarket to Cambridgeshire

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Newmarket can stay where it is, says East Cambs Council

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Ely to Wicken Fen walking route 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

East Cambs could be getting five new walking routes

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ely Tigers Rugby Club spotted the encampment on one of its Downham Road pitches

Club shuts its doors after illegal encampment spotted

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Caravans are parked at Waterbeach Recreation Ground

Residents told 'not to approach' illegal encampment

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus