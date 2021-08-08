Published: 9:50 AM August 8, 2021

Firefighters released images from Soham community station of crews tackling two incidents on the same day, the first a blazing car and the second at a house.

First call of the day was to Prickwillow Road, Isleham, where the Soham firefighters joined up with colleagues from Newmarket.

They arrived to find a car “well alight with the fire spreading to nearby trees.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 4.45pm”.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Later the same day Soham and Newmarket crews were back together, this time dealing with a fire on Ness Road, Burwell.

Firefighters arrived in Ness Road, Burwell, to find a fire in a house. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a house.

Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet. A male casualty was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The crews returned to their stations by 8.20pm.

Again, the cause of the fire was accidental.



