Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stolen motorbike rider collides with driver of car in East Cambridgeshire before both leave the scene before police arrive

PUBLISHED: 11:50 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 07 May 2019

The area where a motorbike and car collided last week before both rider and driver left the scene before police officers arrived. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The area where a motorbike and car collided last week before both rider and driver left the scene before police officers arrived. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE

A stolen motorbike collided with a car in East Cambridgeshire last week before both rider and driver left the scene before police arrived.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision which took place on Thursday, May 2 on the B1102 Swaffham Road between Lode and Long Meadow.

You may also want to watch:

The crash, which occurred just before 2pm on the Cambridgeshire B road, involved a white Honda car and the stolen motorcycle.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “When we arrived both the driver of the car and the rider of the motorbike had left the scene.

“We would like to speak to those involved and are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage, or anyone or who may have seen anything, to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 236 of 2 May, or alternatively report it online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report

Most Read

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.

When 39 became 28 - and what happened to the former 39 members of East Cambridgeshire District Council

Here's what happened to the 39 former councillors at East Cambs Council. Picture: ARCHANT

Sutton CofE primary school drops from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvements’ in six areas including teaching, outcomes for pupils and early years provision

'Requires improvement' was the verdict of Ofsted in all six key areas when they carried out a two day inspection in March of Sutton CofE primary school.

Stolen motorbike rider collides with driver of car in East Cambridgeshire before both leave the scene before police arrive

The area where a motorbike and car collided last week before both rider and driver left the scene before police officers arrived. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.

When 39 became 28 - and what happened to the former 39 members of East Cambridgeshire District Council

Here's what happened to the 39 former councillors at East Cambs Council. Picture: ARCHANT

Sutton CofE primary school drops from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvements’ in six areas including teaching, outcomes for pupils and early years provision

'Requires improvement' was the verdict of Ofsted in all six key areas when they carried out a two day inspection in March of Sutton CofE primary school.

Stolen motorbike rider collides with driver of car in East Cambridgeshire before both leave the scene before police arrive

The area where a motorbike and car collided last week before both rider and driver left the scene before police officers arrived. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.

Daphne Du Maurier memorabilia sale grosses £150,000 at Ely auction including her last typewriter that sold for 40 times it estimate

Daphne Du Maurier's last typewriter, an Olympia SM4, was a star item as it went under the hammer for £6,350 – 40 times more than its estimate. Picture; ROWLEY'S

Students pledge success in empowering activity day at Ely College

Students were empowered by learning about their future careers, finances and community as part of a PLEDGES day at Ely College. Picture: ELY COLLEGE.

Sutton CofE primary school drops from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvements’ in six areas including teaching, outcomes for pupils and early years provision

'Requires improvement' was the verdict of Ofsted in all six key areas when they carried out a two day inspection in March of Sutton CofE primary school.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists