Stolen motorbike rider collides with driver of car in East Cambridgeshire before both leave the scene before police arrive

A stolen motorbike collided with a car in East Cambridgeshire last week before both rider and driver left the scene before police arrived.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision which took place on Thursday, May 2 on the B1102 Swaffham Road between Lode and Long Meadow.

The crash, which occurred just before 2pm on the Cambridgeshire B road, involved a white Honda car and the stolen motorcycle.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “When we arrived both the driver of the car and the rider of the motorbike had left the scene.

“We would like to speak to those involved and are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage, or anyone or who may have seen anything, to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 236 of 2 May, or alternatively report it online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report