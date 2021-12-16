Car ends up on its roof after ditch crash
Published: 3:02 PM December 16, 2021
- Credit: BOGDAN IONUT
A car ended up on its roof and in a ditch following a single-vehicle crash in East Cambridgeshire this morning.
Police were called at 10.41am today (Thursday December 16) with reports of a collision in Sutton Road near Haddenham.
“A Vauxhall Astra left the road, flipped onto its roof and end up in a ditch," said a police spokesman.
"No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.
“It is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the collision.”