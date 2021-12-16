News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Car ends up on its roof after ditch crash

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:02 PM December 16, 2021
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Sutton Road, Haddenham, this morning.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Sutton Road, Haddenham, this morning. - Credit: BOGDAN IONUT

A car ended up on its roof and in a ditch following a single-vehicle crash in East Cambridgeshire this morning.

Police were called at 10.41am today (Thursday December 16) with reports of a collision in Sutton Road near Haddenham.

This car ended up on its roof and in a ditch following a crash in Sutton Road, Haddenham, this morning.

This car ended up on its roof and in a ditch following a crash in Sutton Road, Haddenham, this morning. - Credit: BOGDAN IONUT

“A Vauxhall Astra left the road, flipped onto its roof and end up in a ditch," said a police spokesman.

"No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

“It is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the collision.”

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire

