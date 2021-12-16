Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Sutton Road, Haddenham, this morning. - Credit: BOGDAN IONUT

A car ended up on its roof and in a ditch following a single-vehicle crash in East Cambridgeshire this morning.

Police were called at 10.41am today (Thursday December 16) with reports of a collision in Sutton Road near Haddenham.

“A Vauxhall Astra left the road, flipped onto its roof and end up in a ditch," said a police spokesman.

"No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

“It is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the collision.”