News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Lucky escape for driver who 'lost control' of car

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:02 PM September 17, 2021   
This car ended up in the central reservation between two carriageways on the A11/A505 in Whittlesford. 

This car ended up in the central reservation between two carriageways on the A11/A505 in Whittlesford. - Credit: POLICE

A driver who "lost control" of their car had a lucky escape when it ended up in the central reservation between two carriageways.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's road policing officers said they dealt with "one very lucky driver" yesterday after they were called to the A11/A505 in Whittlesford. 

They arrived to find a driver had lost control of their vehicle, but managed to avoid the barrier and end up in the central reservation between both carriageways.

For more information about keeping safe on the road visit www.cambs.police.uk/roadsafety



You may also want to watch:

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The team at the High Flyer in Ely

Food and Drink | Video

Pub's makeover means a new hotel, coffee shop and alfresco dining

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Van driver with life threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Lynn Road, Ely

Cambs Live

Van driver in ‘life threatening condition’ after crash 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Peter and Wasana Allan of The Plough pub in Little Downham

Hospitality Day

The power of village spirit helps pub reach landmark year

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
1987 and Diana, Princess of Wales, arrived to cheers of welcome at the 168-bed hospital.  

Princess of Wales Hospital

How it all began, and how it's going for the Princess of Wales hospital

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon