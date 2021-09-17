Published: 5:02 PM September 17, 2021

This car ended up in the central reservation between two carriageways on the A11/A505 in Whittlesford. - Credit: POLICE

A driver who "lost control" of their car had a lucky escape when it ended up in the central reservation between two carriageways.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's road policing officers said they dealt with "one very lucky driver" yesterday after they were called to the A11/A505 in Whittlesford.

They arrived to find a driver had lost control of their vehicle, but managed to avoid the barrier and end up in the central reservation between both carriageways.

For more information about keeping safe on the road visit www.cambs.police.uk/roadsafety







