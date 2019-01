Car crashes into ditch on March bypass - injuries are unclear

Car crashes into ditch on March bypass. Picture: ARCHANT. Archant

A car has crashed into a ditch on March bypass near Knights End Road.

Police say that injuries are currently unclear with fire and ambulance crews at the scene between Knights End Road and Mill Hill Roundabout.

The incident took place just after 4pm this afternoon (January 9).

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.