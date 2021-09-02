Lucky escape as car crashes and catches fire
Published: 8:55 AM September 2, 2021 Updated: 9:00 AM September 2, 2021
A driver escaped but his car looked to be written off after a crash in East Cambridgeshire today.
Emergency services were called to Burwell after a motorist rolled his car onto the side and the vehicle caught fire.
Fire crews attended and police temporarily closed the road.
The incident happened just before 7am’
Brief details were provided by Burwell Community Fire Station.
They posted to their Facebook page: “A lucky escape for this driver this morning after their car rolled onto its side and caught fire.
“ We worked with the police to resolve the incident #teamwork #mightyburwell #knowyourroads “
