Two trapped people cut free from car after crash on A142 Witcham Toll

PUBLISHED: 11:21 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 28 February 2020

Firefighters and the air ambulance on scene at the crash on the A142 Witcham Toll. Picture: CambsFRS

Two people were cut from their car after a collision involving a lorry on the A142 at Witcham Toll.

The vehicles collided at around 10.30 at the junction on Thursday, February 27, leaving one driver with serious injuries.

Two fire crews, one from Chatteris and another from Ely, and the air ambulance attended the crash scene after the car occupants were found trapped.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10.36am we were called to a road traffic collision on the A142 at Witcham Toll.

"On arrival firefighters found a collision between a heavy goods vehicle and a car, with two people trapped inside.

"Using specialist cutting equipment both casualties were extricated from the car by firefighters and left in the care of the ambulance service. Crews returned to their stations by 12.11pm."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Two people were removed from the car, one described as walking wounded, other serious injuries.

"The road was closed from the Sutton roundabout."

