This car almost crashed into a house in Station Road, Burwell this evening (Thursday March 10) after it hit a fence and rolled onto its side. - Credit: BODGAN IONUT

A car almost crashed into a house in a Cambridgeshire village this evening (Thursday March 10) after it hit a fence and overturned.

The collision happened between Ness Road and Station Road at around 8pm and the stretch of the B1102 was then closed.

An eyewitness said: “The car hit the fence and stopped next to the house.

Fire crews at the crash scene in Station Road, Burwell after a car almost collided with a house. - Credit: BOGDAN IONUT

“Then I saw someone being taken out from the car.“

They added that fire crews and a critical care ambulance were on the scene.

