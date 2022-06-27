Fire crews called to car fire on railway line
- Credit: Network Rail
A car set on fire on a railway line in East Cambridgeshire on Friday evening (June 24).
A crew from Ely was called at 7:27pm to a fire on Lynn Road in Chettisham.
Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight on a railway line.
A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel.
“The crew returned to their station by 8:35pm.”
The cause of the fire was accidental.
This car fire was the second one of the day in East Cambridgeshire after a crew from Littleport were called to a deliberate car fire at 5:11am in the town.
Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
