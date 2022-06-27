News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Fire crews called to car fire on railway line

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:30 PM June 27, 2022
A car set on fire on this railway line in Chettisham on Friday evening (June 24).

A car set on fire on this railway line in Chettisham on Friday evening (June 24). - Credit: Network Rail

A car set on fire on a railway line in East Cambridgeshire on Friday evening (June 24). 

A crew from Ely was called at 7:27pm to a fire on Lynn Road in Chettisham. 

Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight on a railway line. 

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel. 

“The crew returned to their station by 8:35pm.” 

The cause of the fire was accidental. 

This car fire was the second one of the day in East Cambridgeshire after a crew from Littleport were called to a deliberate car fire at 5:11am in the town. 

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Two days earlier (June 22), one casualty was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Ashley Gardens, Littleport. 

