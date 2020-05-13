Cannabis plants worth up to £42,000 found in Cambridgeshire industrial unit

An industrial unit containing cannabis plants worth up to £42,000 was discovered on Fen Road, Milton. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Archant

An industrial unit containing cannabis plants with a street value of up to £42,000 has been found.

Officers from Cambridgeshire police uncovered a cannabis factory in an industrial estate in Fen Road, Milton yesterday (May 12) where they found 51 cannabis plants.

Two men, aged 37 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Dave Savill: “Drugs can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and often go hand in hand with other types of criminality.

“I would encourage those who have suspicions of illegal activity to report them to us, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“People coming and going around the clock and blacked out windows are just a couple of things to look out for.”

Information about illegal drug activity can be reported by visiting https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or by calling 101.

