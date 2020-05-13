Advanced search

Cannabis plants worth up to £42,000 found in Cambridgeshire industrial unit

PUBLISHED: 16:48 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 13 May 2020

An industrial unit containing cannabis plants worth up to £42,000 was discovered on Fen Road, Milton. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

An industrial unit containing cannabis plants worth up to £42,000 was discovered on Fen Road, Milton. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Archant

An industrial unit containing cannabis plants with a street value of up to £42,000 has been found.

An industrial unit containing cannabis plants worth up to £42,000 was discovered on Fen Road, Milton. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICEAn industrial unit containing cannabis plants worth up to £42,000 was discovered on Fen Road, Milton. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Officers from Cambridgeshire police uncovered a cannabis factory in an industrial estate in Fen Road, Milton yesterday (May 12) where they found 51 cannabis plants.

Two men, aged 37 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Dave Savill: “Drugs can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and often go hand in hand with other types of criminality.

“I would encourage those who have suspicions of illegal activity to report them to us, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

An industrial unit containing cannabis plants worth up to £42,000 was discovered on Fen Road, Milton. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICEAn industrial unit containing cannabis plants worth up to £42,000 was discovered on Fen Road, Milton. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

“People coming and going around the clock and blacked out windows are just a couple of things to look out for.”

Information about illegal drug activity can be reported by visiting https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or by calling 101.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“High quality” food, leisure and retail destination near Ely gets the go-ahead

An artists impression of the proposed

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

Ely Tigers player Stacy Mould has recovered from coronavirus after contracting the virus in April. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

‘Jason was always there, leading from the front’ - tribute paid to retiring principal

Scott Gaskins, head of Littleport and East Cambs Academy, has paid tribute to Jason Wing, who will retire at the end of the academic year. Pictures: NEALE WADE ACADEMY/ARCHANT

Residents flock to Fen recycling centre as sites across county reopen

Queues of people were seen waiting to visit the household recycling centre on Boleness Road in Wisbech on Monday (May 11) as all nine sites across Cambridgeshire reopen for the first time since March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

“High quality” food, leisure and retail destination near Ely gets the go-ahead

An artists impression of the proposed

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

Ely Tigers player Stacy Mould has recovered from coronavirus after contracting the virus in April. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

‘Jason was always there, leading from the front’ - tribute paid to retiring principal

Scott Gaskins, head of Littleport and East Cambs Academy, has paid tribute to Jason Wing, who will retire at the end of the academic year. Pictures: NEALE WADE ACADEMY/ARCHANT

Residents flock to Fen recycling centre as sites across county reopen

Queues of people were seen waiting to visit the household recycling centre on Boleness Road in Wisbech on Monday (May 11) as all nine sites across Cambridgeshire reopen for the first time since March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Ely Standard

Close shave! Father and son take knife throwing magic act to Britain’s Got Talent stage

Cambridgeshire father and son duo Philip and Jeremy Bond took their knife throwing magic show to the nationwide stage on Britain�s Got Talent. Picture: ITV/BGT2020

Cannabis plants worth up to £42,000 found in Cambridgeshire industrial unit

An industrial unit containing cannabis plants worth up to £42,000 was discovered on Fen Road, Milton. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Cakes, decorations and team spirit, city cadets mark VE Day in style

Cadets and staff of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets decorated their houses, baked cakes and held garden parties to mark VE Day. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELY SQUADRON

Concerns raised over care home coronavirus management across Cambridgeshire

Concerns have been raised over the arrangements in place for care home residents with the COVID-19 virus in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Getty Images

“High quality” food, leisure and retail destination near Ely gets the go-ahead

An artists impression of the proposed
Drive 24