A man was arrested after police discovered cannabis plants during a raid in Wentworth. The offender was interviewed on site. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK. Archant

A man who claimed six large cannabis plants worth thousands of pounds were "for his own personal use" has been fined for growing the class B drug at a house in Wentworth.

The 24-year-old was voluntarily interviewed when Rural Crime Action Team officers carried out a warrant in Church Road on Thursday morning (July 25).

"Approximately six large cannabis plants were discovered with a potential street value of between £1,680 and £5,040" said a police spokesman.

"A 24-year-old man from Wentworth was voluntarily interviewed at the scene. He claimed the cannabis was his and that it was for his own personal use.

"He was handed a conditional caution for producing a class B drug - with conditions to pay a fine and that the cannabis and growing equipment be forfeited and destroyed."

The warrant was carried out as part of Operation Zellwood, which focuses on removing drugs from Fenland and Cambridgeshire.