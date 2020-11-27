Recovered stolen digger and trailer uncovers secret cannabis production site
- Credit: Archant
Police who discovered a stolen tractor and trailer found more than they bargained for when coming across a secret cannabis production site.
Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team made the discovery in Willingham on Thursday, November 26.
A tracker activation led officers to the site where the stolen digger was recovered, along with five cannabis grows, two more trailers, two gators, two quad bikes and a caravan.
Six men were also arrested as a result of the bust by A shift and C shift officers at Cambs rural cops.
They tweeted: “Helped by A shift and C shift CID at Willingham yesterday after a tracker activation on stolen plant.
You may also want to watch:
“The stolen digger & trailer was seized along with 5 x cannabis grows 2 x trailers 2 x gators 2 x quad bikes 1 x caravan 6 x males arrested.”
Most Read
- 1 Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations
- 2 Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn beats career-threatening injury with comeback win
- 3 Covid-19 vaccinations start today for residents over 80-years-old
- 4 Cambs missed out on more than £500,000 in active travel funds after ‘botched bid’ by mayor, Labour Party claims
- 5 The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert
- 6 Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice
- 7 US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision
- 8 Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident
- 9 Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations
- 10 Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water