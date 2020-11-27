Recovered stolen digger and trailer uncovers secret cannabis production site
PUBLISHED: 18:12 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 27 November 2020
Police who discovered a stolen tractor and trailer found more than they bargained for when coming across a secret cannabis production site.
Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team made the discovery in Willingham on Thursday, November 26.
A tracker activation led officers to the site where the stolen digger was recovered, along with five cannabis grows, two more trailers, two gators, two quad bikes and a caravan.
Six men were also arrested as a result of the bust by A shift and C shift officers at Cambs rural cops.
They tweeted: “Helped by A shift and C shift CID at Willingham yesterday after a tracker activation on stolen plant.
“The stolen digger & trailer was seized along with 5 x cannabis grows 2 x trailers 2 x gators 2 x quad bikes 1 x caravan 6 x males arrested.”
