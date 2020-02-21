Cannabis plants and contact taser disguised as torch seized by police

Cannabis plants and a contact taser disguised as a torch were seized by police when they visited a house in Haddenham.

The Southern Community Action Team visited the house yesterday (February 20) following reports of a man owning an illegal weapon.

Inside they found herbal cannabis, cannabis plants and when he was invited in for questioning, a contact taser disguised as a torch in his van.

In a post on the Facebook page Policing East Cambridgeshire, an officer simply wrote: #ShockingBehaviour.