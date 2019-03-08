Warrants uncover haul of cannabis in field between Wicken and Stretham

A haul of cannabis plants were discovered by police in a field between Wicken and Streatham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

A haul of cannabis plants were discovered by police in a field between Wicken and Stretham.

Officers from the East Neighbourhood Policing Team swooped on two locations in School Road, Saxon Street and the field close to the River Cam on Saturday (September 14).

In Saxon Street they recovered ten plants and in the field they found a trailer parked up containing 44 plants. An investigation is ongoing.

PC Ciaran Constable said: "We seized more than 50 cannabis plants as well as cash and dried cannabis ready for sale during the warrants on Saturday.

"Thanks to intelligence received from members of the community we were able to disrupt these drug dealers and the associated crime they bring to our area."

Members of the public are asked to report drug usage or dealing by calling 101 or online www.cambs.police.uk/report

