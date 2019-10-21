Advanced search

Pink Lady! Breast cancer survivor Debbie Hitchings smashes her target and raises more than £3,000 for charity

21 October, 2019 - 10:20
Fundraiser Debbie Hitchings (pictured) has raised more than £3,000 for the Breast Cancer Now charity. Picture: Supplied

A cancer survivor from East Cambridgeshire has smashed her target and raised more than £3,000 for charity at two fundraising events.

Soham's Debbie Hitchings held two events over the weekend, one at the BP Garage at The Shade and another at the Twenty Pence Garden Centre.

In 2017, Debbie survived stage three breast cancer and is now looking to raise as much money as she can to celebrate her life.

Last year, Ms Hitchings raised £772 for the same charity, Breast Cancer Now, with a fundraising raffle at the Cambridgeshire garden centre.

She said: "Breast Cancer Now is such an important charity and I am over the moon that with the help of my own 'pink ladies', family and friends I have raised over £3000.

"I want to particularly thank all those businesses who so generously gave gifts for the auction and for the raffle.

"I couldn't have done it without you and of course a massive thank you to all those people who kindly donated money."

Breast Cancer Now is one of the UK's largest breast cancer charities and works to fund research to help find a cure.

