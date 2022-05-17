Sarah the survivor battles through Scottish trek to raise over £2,000
- Credit: Sarah Mappledoram
They battled through the wind and rain that Scotland had to offer, and for one woman, she managed to claim her own personal achievement.
Over £2,000 has been raised for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity by Sarah Mappledoram of Witcham, who completed a 96-mile trek from Milngavie to Fort William with husband Paul and friends.
“We have gone well over than we anticipated,” said Sarah.
“Having worked for both charities, I know every penny raised for the charities will help in one way or another.”
Sarah and Paul left at 7.30am on each of the six days allocated for the trek and the first four days went smoothly, but it was from day five when the challenge decided to mount.
Pouring rain, damp clothes and extra miles to cover tried to keep the couple at bay, but adrenaline kept them going.
And that may not be the last long-distance challenge Sarah and Paul take on.
“Maybe Hadrian’s Wall next, but would do it over a longer time and may not look at that until next year,” she added.
Most Read
- 1 Boys, 13 and 17 killed in horror BMW crash near A47 in Peterborough
- 2 'Normally unacceptable' barn demolition wins green light
- 3 Shoplifter who stole from store 10 times in five weeks handed CBO
- 4 Motorcyclist caught ‘speeding over 100mph’ past police near Ely
- 5 Ely Heroes winner, Alison, attends royal garden party after three-year wait
- 6 Man in his 40s suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ in major crash on A14
- 7 Pupils ensure 'Eel-izabeth' comes to life for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 8 New March station will 'help people to use petrol and diesel cars less'
- 9 'It's a gem of an untold story' - Ely author, Ellee shares new novel
- 10 REVEALED: The 'gang of five' who want Dr Nik Johnson gone
“What I’ve learnt is I am stronger than I had anticipated in doing this, both physically and emotionally.”
To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3wxFcoY.