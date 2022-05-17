Sarah Mappledoram and husband Paul completed the West Highland Way challenge in Scotland, where they walked 96 miles for charity and raised over £2,000. - Credit: Sarah Mappledoram

They battled through the wind and rain that Scotland had to offer, and for one woman, she managed to claim her own personal achievement.

Over £2,000 has been raised for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity by Sarah Mappledoram of Witcham, who completed a 96-mile trek from Milngavie to Fort William with husband Paul and friends.

“We have gone well over than we anticipated,” said Sarah.

“Having worked for both charities, I know every penny raised for the charities will help in one way or another.”

Sarah and Paul left at 7.30am on each of the six days allocated for the trek and the first four days went smoothly, but it was from day five when the challenge decided to mount.

Pouring rain, damp clothes and extra miles to cover tried to keep the couple at bay, but adrenaline kept them going.

And that may not be the last long-distance challenge Sarah and Paul take on.

“Maybe Hadrian’s Wall next, but would do it over a longer time and may not look at that until next year,” she added.

“What I’ve learnt is I am stronger than I had anticipated in doing this, both physically and emotionally.”

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3wxFcoY.