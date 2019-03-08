Soham cancer survivor Debbie Hitchings is trying to raise £3,000 for charity this October - can you help her?

Cancer survivor Debbie Hitchings (pictured) is looking to raise £3,000 for charity this October. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Archant

A cancer survivor from East Cambridgeshire is trying to raise £3,000 for the fight against the deadly disease, but can you help her?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Debbie Hitchings from Soham survived stage three breast cancer in 2017 and his now looking to raise as much cash as possible to celebrate her life.

Last year, Ms Hitchings raised £772 for charity Breast Cancer Now with a fundraising raffle at the Twenty Pence Garden Centre.

You may also want to watch:

This year, as she celebrates her 60th birthday, she plans to host two events in a bid to raise £3,000 for the same charity.

She said: "Firstly, I am holding a birthday party but have asked for no gifts but donations to Breast Cancer Now and am holding a charity auction at my party.

"On October 18, which is 'wear pink day', I am collecting donations at The BP Garage at The Shade in Soham 7.30am to 9.30am and 3pm to 6pm.

"Then on Saturday October 19 I am at The Twenty Pence Garden Centre in Wilburton where I am holding a raffle and tombola from 2pm to 4pm, the raffle being drawn at 3.30pm."