A British GT driver from Ely is attempting to raise £1 million for a children's cancer charity this year.

Mark Murfitt of Fox Motorsport will join his team to raise as much cash as they can for Children with Cancer UK this race season.

It is all part of a scheme to raise £1 million for the charity in one year. The team were shaking collection buckets at the team's most recent race at Silverstone last week.

Mark said: "I was introduced to Children with Cancer UK at an event held by Kwik Fit, who are a customer of Murfitts and who have nominated them as their charity for 2019

"I was so taken aback by the amazing work they do in helping both the children suffering from this terrible disease, and their families, I just wanted to do something to help.

"There's a target from Kwik Fit to raise £1million for the charity this year and we're trying to use our motorsport activities with Fox Motorsport and the British GT Championship to help the cause."

If you miss an event you can still donate to the charity via text message. All people have to do is text the word KWIK to 70007.

Mark added: "The generosity of the fans at Silverstone last weekend was fantastic and we've raised over £500 so far, with more money still coming in.

"And as we'll be continuing to raise both money and awareness during the year through a number of initiatives, we're confident that figure will grow considerably.

"We were delighted to be joined by a boy who had been helped by the charity, Ace Tomomi, and his family, at Silverstone.

"They had a fantastic time and were truly inspirational people, so it was a real pleasure to give them a day out."

Text the word KWIK3, KWIK5 or KWIK10 to 70007 to donate £3, £5 or £10.