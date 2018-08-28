Advanced search

Cancer breathalyser under trial in Cambridge praised by Ely man

PUBLISHED: 15:43 03 January 2019

Arthur Cutter, 77, sadly lost his inspirational wife Audrey after her battle with cancer in October last year.

A man from Ely has praised health experts for trialling a new cancer breathalyser in Cambridge less than three months since the death of his wife.

Arthur Cutter, 77, sadly lost his “inspirational” wife Audrey, 66, after her battle with the disease in October last year.

Around £500 was raised by friends and family towards Cancer Research UK following her death.

Mr Cutter says he is thankful that the money will have gone towards the new test currently being trialled at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

The device is designed to pick up early signs of the disease which enter the breath and become airborne.

Doctors say it could save thousands of lives each year.

In the trial now being carried out at Addenbrooke’s, patients will be asked to breathe into the device for ten minutes.

Results are then ready within a few days, rather than the two weeks it typically takes for a biopsy.

Mr Cutter said: “I am happy that the some of the kind donations that were raised following the death of Audrey will go towards this device which could potentially save more lives.

“She was inspirational and I know she would be happy to know that this trial is happening at Addenbrooke’s.”

