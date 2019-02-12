Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police release CCTV images of wanted suspect four months after three Ely homes broken into and mobile phone and jewellery stolen

PUBLISHED: 13:36 18 February 2019

This is the man wanted for questioning by police in Ely. The CCTV image was released this week although the burglaries took place at three homes in the city last October. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

This is the man wanted for questioning by police in Ely. The CCTV image was released this week although the burglaries took place at three homes in the city last October. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Archant

CCTV images of a suspected burglar who broke into three houses in Ely nearly four months ago were released today by police.

Photos of the man police say they would “like to speak to” in connection with the burglaries appeared on the East Cambridgeshire Police Facebook page.

“Do you recognise this man?” said a police spokesman.

“We’d like to speak to him in connection with three burglaries in Ely.”

The three burglaries all took place between 3.30am and 5am on October 20 last year.

Jewellery and a mobile phone were among the items stolen from homes in New Barns Avenue, Lynn Road and Little London Gardens, all in Ely.

Anyone who recognises the man in these images or has information regarding these incidents should call police on 101 quoting 35/38960/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

None of the crimes appeared on the e-newsletter released by police at the time.

On October 10 police reported two incidents at Tesco in Angel Drove, Ely, of distraction thefts when in one case a shopper had her purse stolen as she loaded shopping into her car. In the other incident at around the same time the offender was chased by a staff member at Tesco after he tried to steal a bag from another car.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

East Cambs Council to throw the proverbial baby out with the bath water as emerging local plan is ditched amid accusations of acting ‘undemocratically’

The Kennett Four. On Saturday four representative members of the Kennett Action Group met Editor John Elworthy to discuss their fears for the village as they battle to counter the ambitions of East Cambs Council who want Kennett to absorb 500 homes. The action group says the vast majority of villagers are vehemently opposed to the plans. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Three officers at East Cambs Council - including chief executive - enjoy a pay boost because of combined authority extra duties

Pay Day bonus: Chief executive John Hill of East Cambridgeshire District Council and his director of operations Jo Brooks (right) and commercial director Emma Grima are all enjoying extra pay thanks to the requirements of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture; ARCHANT

Unedited, the full statement from East Cambridgeshire District Council on the rejection by Planning Inspector of its emerging Local Plan proposals

Conservative controlled East Cambs has put this motion to its council meeting on February 21 which: Withdraws the Submitted Local Plan from its independent examination, and in doing so the status of that emerging plan is reduced to zero for the purpose of making decision on planning matters.Notes the consequences of withdrawing the emerging Plan from its examination, including on ‘five year land supply’ matters

Councillor slams ‘selfish’ drivers after bad parking blocks ambulance in Ely

A stark warning to motorists who block roads by parking “selfishly” in Ely has been issued by a district councillor after an ambulance struggled to get up Fore Hill. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Police release CCTV images of wanted suspect four months after three Ely homes broken into and mobile phone and jewellery stolen

This is the man wanted for questioning by police in Ely. The CCTV image was released this week although the burglaries took place at three homes in the city last October. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Scrapping East Cambs local housing plan creates uncertainty, exacerbates crisis and drives up prices, says Housebuilders’ Federation

The Home Builders Federation attacked East Cambs Council ahead of a meeting on Thursday that could see two years work on a new local plan abandoned

Police release CCTV images of wanted suspect four months after three Ely homes broken into and mobile phone and jewellery stolen

This is the man wanted for questioning by police in Ely. The CCTV image was released this week although the burglaries took place at three homes in the city last October. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Three officers at East Cambs Council - including chief executive - enjoy a pay boost because of combined authority extra duties

Pay Day bonus: Chief executive John Hill of East Cambridgeshire District Council and his director of operations Jo Brooks (right) and commercial director Emma Grima are all enjoying extra pay thanks to the requirements of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture; ARCHANT

LETTER: Here’s what I think of 15 year old Shamima Begum who left her London home to join Syrian Jihadis but now wants to return to UK.

Ms Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green, London, when she left the UK in 2015. Picture; PA

‘There is no better project to win’: Long-awaited Ely Southern Bypass up for regional ‘community benefit’ award

An aerial view of the Ely Southern Bypass. Picture: ROYAL INSTITUTION OF CHARTERED SURVEYORS.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists