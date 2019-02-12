Police release CCTV images of wanted suspect four months after three Ely homes broken into and mobile phone and jewellery stolen

This is the man wanted for questioning by police in Ely. The CCTV image was released this week although the burglaries took place at three homes in the city last October. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE Archant

CCTV images of a suspected burglar who broke into three houses in Ely nearly four months ago were released today by police.

Photos of the man police say they would “like to speak to” in connection with the burglaries appeared on the East Cambridgeshire Police Facebook page.

“Do you recognise this man?” said a police spokesman.

“We’d like to speak to him in connection with three burglaries in Ely.”

The three burglaries all took place between 3.30am and 5am on October 20 last year.

Jewellery and a mobile phone were among the items stolen from homes in New Barns Avenue, Lynn Road and Little London Gardens, all in Ely.

Anyone who recognises the man in these images or has information regarding these incidents should call police on 101 quoting 35/38960/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

None of the crimes appeared on the e-newsletter released by police at the time.

On October 10 police reported two incidents at Tesco in Angel Drove, Ely, of distraction thefts when in one case a shopper had her purse stolen as she loaded shopping into her car. In the other incident at around the same time the offender was chased by a staff member at Tesco after he tried to steal a bag from another car.