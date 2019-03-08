East Cambs Council to host urgent talks to resolve Ely Folk Festival Morris and molly procession ban through the market place

Urgent talks will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) to try and resolve the Morris and molly procession market place ban.

Following 36 hours of public scrutiny over their decision to refuse permission for the folk festival parade through the market place, talks have been set up to find a solution.

Ely Markets - a separate company wholly owned by East Cambridgeshire District Council - will host the talks with folk festival organisers.

East Cambs director of operations Jo Brooks said: "After initial conversations with the organisers of Ely Folk Festival, which started in April, we are continuing to try and find a solution that works for all parties.

"This includes finding alternative routes and offering a pitch at Ely Markets."

Ms Brooks said: "We are aware of how important Ely Folk Festival is for residents and visitors to the region.

"However as its popularity has risen, the procession and both the footfall of the Market Square and the crowds of people attending the event have increased in size, causing concerns for public safety and market traders."

She added: "We are meeting with the organisers as a matter of urgency in a bid to find a resolution."

Twenty five local independent traders and 16 local councillors have written to the council calling for the ban to be lifted.