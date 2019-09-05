Fundraising campaign exceeds £119,000 target to support sick mum Rachel
Archant
A fundraising campaign has topped £120,000 to pay off the mortgage of a brave Cambridgeshire mother battling an incurable form of lung disease.
Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function and is nearly completely dependant on oxygen.
Friends of Rachel decided to set up a JustGiving page in June to raise £119,000 - the remainder of her mortgage.
It meant that her fears could be eased about her three children, all under 16, being left without a home.
An updated post on the page by Rachel's friend read: "Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of everyone who has donated to and shared the campaign, the target of £119,000 has now been exceeded.
"However, we are still fundraising to help the family during this difficult time.
"Any extra donations will help pay for care, and will enable the family to make memories together while they still can.
"Rachel sends a huge thank you to everyone who has supported the fundraiser in any way."
In the first week of the fundraiser being launched more than £10,000 was raised in a matter of days.
TV comic Jason Manford also helped the campaign along the way, rallying his thousands of fans on social media to help Rachel and her family.
Speaking in June, he said: "Super mum, Rachel, has a number of awful things wrong with her.
"This [the mortgage paid off] is what any of us would want for our children to feel safe and secure when we're no longer around."
Rachel posted on her Breathlessly Mothering page over a week ago that she had recently returned from a family holiday in-between of being in and out of hospital.
She said: "Where we financially can, and I'm physically able, I will make as many trips, outings and plans as I can.
"They don't even have to cost anything.
"It keeps me sane and hopefully are memories of me that I desperately hope will ingrain deep in to my children at their young, tender age and can be jogged by photos and related miscellaneous items placed in their memory boxes."
You may also want to watch:
To donate to Rachel's story visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helptheclementskids or follow Breathlessly Mothering on Facebook and Instagram.