Advanced search

Fundraising campaign exceeds £119,000 target to support sick mum Rachel

05 September, 2019 - 16:34
Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease wants to pay off her mortgage to secure her childrens future. Picture: FAMILY.

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease wants to pay off her mortgage to secure her childrens future. Picture: FAMILY.

Archant

A fundraising campaign has topped £120,000 to pay off the mortgage of a brave Cambridgeshire mother battling an incurable form of lung disease.

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease wants to pay off her mortgage to secure her childrens future. Picture: FAMILY.Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease wants to pay off her mortgage to secure her childrens future. Picture: FAMILY.

Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function and is nearly completely dependant on oxygen.

Friends of Rachel decided to set up a JustGiving page in June to raise £119,000 - the remainder of her mortgage.

It meant that her fears could be eased about her three children, all under 16, being left without a home.

An updated post on the page by Rachel's friend read: "Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of everyone who has donated to and shared the campaign, the target of £119,000 has now been exceeded.

"However, we are still fundraising to help the family during this difficult time.

"Any extra donations will help pay for care, and will enable the family to make memories together while they still can.

"Rachel sends a huge thank you to everyone who has supported the fundraiser in any way."

In the first week of the fundraiser being launched more than £10,000 was raised in a matter of days.

TV comic Jason Manford also helped the campaign along the way, rallying his thousands of fans on social media to help Rachel and her family.

Speaking in June, he said: "Super mum, Rachel, has a number of awful things wrong with her.

"This [the mortgage paid off] is what any of us would want for our children to feel safe and secure when we're no longer around."

Rachel posted on her Breathlessly Mothering page over a week ago that she had recently returned from a family holiday in-between of being in and out of hospital.

She said: "Where we financially can, and I'm physically able, I will make as many trips, outings and plans as I can.

"They don't even have to cost anything.

"It keeps me sane and hopefully are memories of me that I desperately hope will ingrain deep in to my children at their young, tender age and can be jogged by photos and related miscellaneous items placed in their memory boxes."

You may also want to watch:

To donate to Rachel's story visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helptheclementskids or follow Breathlessly Mothering on Facebook and Instagram.

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

‘It is a true labour of love’ - new eco friendly farm shop with local produce opens in Ely

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: JO EVANS

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

‘It is a true labour of love’ - new eco friendly farm shop with local produce opens in Ely

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: JO EVANS

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Twenty tweets in less than 20 days to show how MP Steve Barclay sees himself in the unfolding drama of Brexit

On August 28 MP Steve Barclay spoke at the Mouvement des entreprises de France (MEDEF) in Paris. The MEDEF is the leading network of entrepreneurs in France. The MEDEF places job creation and sustainable growth at the heart of its action. Picture; STEVE BARCLAY VIA TWITTER

Uncertain times for Frankie & Benny’s outlets in Wisbech and Ely as parent company prepares for closure programme across the UK

Of three restaurant units in Wisbech owned by Cambs County Council, one is empty, Prezzo is trading as normal but the third, Frankie & Benny's, could be among those earmarked for closure by its parent company. Picture; AGENTS

St Mary’s Antiques in Ely to feature on BBC show Antiques Road Trip tomorrow

St Mary’s Antiques in Ely to feature on BBC show Antiques Road Trip tomorrow (Friday September 6). The show follows a visit from famous auctioneer Charles Hanson.

Fundraising campaign exceeds £119,000 target to support sick mum Rachel

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease wants to pay off her mortgage to secure her childrens future. Picture: FAMILY.

Haulage yard and Ely shops to go under the hammer in Cheffins auction

Haulage yard and Ely shops to go under the hammer in Cheffins auction. Picture: CHEFFINS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists