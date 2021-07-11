Gallery

Published: 11:37 AM July 11, 2021

Fresh protests at an animal research lab have caught the imagination of animal lovers from across the UK.

Camp Beagle outside MBR Acres at Wyton, Cambridgeshire, is attracting protestors from far and wide.

Protesters set up camp outside Cambs animal testing breeding facility. Marshall BioResources (MBR)'s MBR Acres site, - Credit: Terry Harris

“Hopefully me and my son and our beagle will get to join you – from North Wales,” wrote Janice on the protest group’s fast growing Facebook page.

The campaign to force MBR Acres onto the back foot rocketed after video was released of what happens inside the secured unit off the B1090.

Protesters set up camp outside Cambs animal testing breeding facility. Marshall BioResources (MBR)'s MBR Acres site - Credit: Terry Harris





Protesters set up camp outside Cambs animal testing breeding facility. Marshall BioResources (MBR)'s MBR Acres site - Credit: Terry Harris



Campaigners say “this harrowing footage reveals panic-stricken distress cries from many hundreds of Beagles who are kept indoors for their entire lives”.

https://youtu.be/1K08pAr_NvQ

They say the film reveals “howls from distressed dogs" crescendo as the building's doors open.

“MBR workers can be seen grabbing dogs by the scruff of the neck and piling them into overcrowded trolleys.

Protesters set up camp outside Cambs animal testing breeding facility. Marshall BioResources (MBR)'s MBR Acres site - Credit: Terry Harris

Protesters set up camp outside Cambs animal testing breeding facility. Marshall BioResources (MBR)'s MBR Acres site - Credit: Terry Harris

“And pitiful cries can be heard as individually crated dogs are loaded onto a lorry to be taken to laboratories, across the UK”.

Demonstrations outside MBR Acres are not new – mass demonstrations took place more than a decade ago when it was owned by Harlan/Interfauna.

But release of the video, and wide spread sharing of its graphic content, has re-invigorated protests.

Protesters set up camp outside Cambs animal testing breeding facility. Marshall BioResources (MBR)'s MBR Acres site - Credit: Terry Harris

On Friday up to 100 protestors gathered outside with passing drivers honking horns.

Camp Eagle organisers said local people had dropped off water and food to show their support.

And to keep spirits alive Cambridge Protest Samba band turned up for an impromptu performance.

Protesters set up camp outside Cambs animal testing breeding facility. Marshall BioResources (MBR)'s MBR Acres site - Credit: Terry Harris

“Despite torrential rain overnight, Camp Beagle remains standing in the face of the infamous beagle farm, MBR Acres,” said a post on their Facebook page.

“MBR houses around 2,000 dogs at any one time, the vast majority of which are destined for a cruel, painful and short life in laboratory toxicology testing.

“Puppies leave this facility for the labs, at only 16 weeks old.”

A special visitor was Scarlett, the Beagle Ambassador at For Life On Earth (FLOE), a rescued laboratory beagle herself.

Protesters set up camp outside Cambs animal testing breeding facility. Marshall BioResources (MBR)'s MBR Acres site, - Credit: Terry Harris

Scarlett has helped FLOE and supporters such as Ricky Gervais in calling for a crackdown on the animal experimentation sector.

A special visitor was Scarlett, the Beagle Ambassador at For Life On Earth (FLOE), a rescued laboratory beagle herself. - Credit: Camp Beagle

MBR said in a statement: “These protesters trying to shut down medical and veterinary research in the UK are doing so based on misinformation.

“Almost every medicine we have today, including those the protesters give to their pets, has resulted from animal research.

Protesters set up camp outside Cambs animal testing breeding facility. Marshall BioResources (MBR)'s MBR Acres site - Credit: Terry Harris

"Animals remain utterly vital to scientific breakthroughs that ensure human and animal health, they cannot by law be used if a non-animal alternative is available and they are not allowed by law to be kept in poor conditions.

“We cannot be diverted by activists misled by something they read on the internet.

"What the animal care staff do here at MBR is breed beagles that are healthy, content and comfortable in a lab environment.

“We don’t conduct experiments ourselves.

"The footage shows temporary transport containers that are designed to minimise injury while in a moving vehicle, a bit like a seatbelt for a human

“This is not how dogs are kept within the kennels.

Camp Beagle protest at Wyton - Credit: Camp Beagle





"Our normally happy animals find the noisy protest camp distressing, which is unfortunate. Likewise, staff receiving abuse from protesters are fully trained animal care professionals whose sole task is to raise healthy and content animals.

"We remain proud of what we do every day because our work allows the progress of medicine to save millions of human and animal lives."

Their statement has fallen on mainly deaf ears among the protestors.

One said it was “an absolute joke the line MBR are spreading. Happy contented animals? What planet are they on .

“These people have never owned loved and understood a dog or any animal for that matter.”

And a woman who stopped to support the protest described the demonstrators as “amazing people”.

Camp Beagle protest at Wyton - Credit: Camp Beagle

She added: “It fills your heart and soul with hope that there’s a future without suffering for the animals.”