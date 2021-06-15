News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Drink driver arrested after village crash

John Elworthy

Published: 12:32 PM June 15, 2021   
Fordham crash

Crash at Fordham last Saturday. The driver was reported for drink driving and not wearing a seatbelt. - Credit: Policing East Cambs

A driver was arrested and reported for drink driving after a crash in Fordham on Saturday.  

The incident was attended by special constables who were pulled in from another part of the district.  

A police spokesman confirmed the arrest and said the driver had also been reported for not wearing a seatbelt. 

“It was attended by special constables who were out on an operation in the south of the county aimed at tackling road offences,” said the spokesman. 
 
“As well as dealing with the two-car collision, they also reported a motorist at the traffic lights outside Ely Police Station for not wearing a seatbelt and another for speeding” 

The previous weekend Cambridgeshire Police had taken part in #SpecialsWeekend. 

“Specials Weekend is a national event where volunteer officers are seen out and about to showcase the vital support they provide to regular officers,” said the spokesman.  

Over the weekend that covered areas including Alconbury, Ely, and Buckden, and dealt with the following... 

16 x Speeding offences 

7 x Not wearing a seatbelt 

2 x Failing to stop at a red light 

1 x Using a mobile phone while driving 

1 x Driving without due care and attention 

1 x Driving without reasonable consideration to others 

1 x Driving without a licence 

1 x Driving without insurance 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

