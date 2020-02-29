Former detective defeats former MP to win Cambridgeshire Tories backing as preferred choice for police and crime commissioner

Darryl Preston, is elected by the Conservative Party to be their candidate for Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Replacing Jason Ablewhite.. Whittlesey, Peterborough Friday 28 February 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

Darryl Preston of Ely, a little-known former detective, eclipsed the ambitious former Tory MP Stewart Jackson to win the Conservative nomination for May's election for a new police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Cambridgeshire.

Widely tipped as the candidate most likely to succeed disgraced former PCC Jason Ablewhite, Tory party members meeting in Peterborough last night (Friday) opted for Mr Preston.

"People do not like him," was how one Conservative grandee who voted in last night's hustings assessed Mr Jackson.

Mr Preston may not have a high public profile, but he certainly has an idea of what he might expect if elected - he has spent the past two and a half years working for the organisation that advises the country's PCCs.

He is currently senior policy manager with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) that was set up in 1997 to provide Information on national policing policy issues and legislation.

"By sharing best practice and identifying opportunities to work together, or paying for services jointly, the APCC helps PCCs be more efficient and effective," says a statement on their website.

"If PCCs identify barriers to delivering their local plans, the APCC takes co-ordinated action that can help remove barriers at a national level."

Ironically it is the APCC that has been working with Cambridgeshire specifically on re-structuring that would see the fire service come under the control of the PCC. Judicial review has halted the process, but it will be a priority area for any new Cambridgeshire PCC.

Mr Preston says if elected he comes to the role with 30 years of policing experiencing at various levels.

On his LinkedIn profile he describes having an "investigative and operation background with particular skills in child abuse investigation/safeguarding".

Although he began his police career as a cadet in the Met, he worked for Cambridgeshire police as a detective for over 11 years from 1998. His CV speaks of "extensive experience in public protection, including investigation of serious/complex child abuse including homicides, management of ex- offenders and dangerous persons and online investigation".

For part of that time he worked out of Parkside, Cambridge.