Taekwondo stars of the future secure perfect performance

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:42 PM August 11, 2021   
Ely taekwondo students win grading certificate

The adult advanced 1 class in Ely with their grading certificate. - Credit: Mark Farnham

Taekwondo pupils in Cambridgeshire saw a clean sweep as they took part in a colour belt grading. 

The grading saw 10 students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo, which has classes in Wisbech, Ely, March and Huntingdon, attend the colour belt sessions and two for the black belt star sessions. 

Some children as young as five-years-old also took part at the first grading since October last year in Ely under Covid-19 guidelines. 

Coach Mark Farnham said: “We achieved a 100 per cent pass rate – the examiner was Grandmaster David Oliver 9th Dan. 

Ely taekwondo students with grading certificate

The adult advanced 2 class in Ely with their grading certificate. - Credit: Mark Farnham

“These gradings are conducted by 9th Dan Taekwondo Grand Masters from around the country, who each have over 45 years Taekwondo experience.  

“To take part in a grading, a student needs to have worked for an allotted time and be up to a good standard for the grade they are taking.” 

Ely taekwondo pupils with their grading certificate

Adult beginners at the Mark Farnham School in Ely with their grading certificates. - Credit: Mark Farnham

Students are ranked from 10th Kup to 1st Kup, the lower number meaning the more experienced they are, before they progress onto an intermediate ranking as a black belt candidate. 

All students start at white belt and work through yellow, green, blue and red belt grades until they are ready to aim for their black belts. 

Ely taekwondo students with their grading certificates

The junior advanced class in Ely with their grading certificate. - Credit: Mark Farnham

Mr Farnham said it could take a minimum of three-and-a-half to four years to reach the black belt stage, in front of a panel of five 9th Dan Grandmaster examiners. 

However, this is dependent on a student’s progress. 

Mr Farnham added: “Students returned to some of our schools that were lucky enough to open in April.  

Ely taekwondo students with their grading certificates

The junior beginners 1 class in Ely with their grading certificates. - Credit: Mark Farnham

“Since this time, schools have been opening and we now have all 16 schools have returned to full operation. 

“This makes a total of over 14,500 students passing colour belt gradings with the schools in the last 33 years.” 

Ely taekwondo students with their grading certificates

The junior beginners 2 class in Ely with their grading certificates. - Credit: Mark Farnham

ELY RESULTS 

9th Kup  

Tomas Bellamy; Jacob Day; Isaac Howlett; Violet Jefferys; Ariyaana Khanom; Emma Kiss and Zara Minas. 

8th Kup  

Joshua Howlett; Suri Lee; Monica Martin-Hogg and Henry White. 

6th Kup  

Finn Gilbert; Arwen Horsfall; Laura Keay and Neo Pearce.  

4th Kup  

Nikodem Budzinski; Shanai Horsfall; Veaceslav Pascal; Mario Sellers-Sanchez and Pablo Sellers-Sanchez. 

3rd Kup  

Daniel Bainbridge and Natalia Teli. 

