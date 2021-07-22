Video

Published: 12:24 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 12:38 PM July 22, 2021

Ophelia Finlay and Abigail Jones from Isleham have been named the East of England regional winners in an annual contest designed to bring awareness to the range of roles within the NHS. They are pictured holding their certificates - Credit: Alistair Grant/Bokeh Photographic

A video created by two East Cambridgeshire girls was chosen as the best of 1,428 entries in an annual competition that aims to highlight the range of jobs within the NHS.

Abigail Jones and Ophelia Finlay, of Isleham, beat more than 1,800 pupils from 96 UK primary schools to win the first prize Health Education England's Step Into The NHS contest.

The 11-year-old Isleham Church of England Primary School pupils created a video animation of a drawing showing a patient’s ‘journey’ through the NHS.

The detailed video showcases the various roles and departments in the NHS, and how they link into patient care.

Making it was also a chance for pupils to say thank you to the NHS in their own creative way.

You may also want to watch:

Abigail and Ophelia were awarded top prize for the East of England region, receiving a certificate and a £25 Amazon voucher to spend.

Abigail said: "Winning the regional award was not something that I thought could happen.

"But it was an exciting project to do with my friend and I feel very proud to have represented my school.”

"I have really enjoyed doing this project with my best friend, Ophelia."

She added that her favourite part was finding out about all the different roles in the NHS, and the different career opportunities available.

"We were really surprised when we found out that we were the regional winners because we just entered for fun, but we’re both really proud of our work," she added.

Sarah Skillern, headteacher, said: "Everyone at Isleham Primary School is so proud of Abi and Ophelia for being recognised in this national competition.

"Both girls are so creative and worked together brilliantly on their competition entry."

Dr Navina Evans, chief executive of Health Education England, said: "This year’s entries for the Step Into The NHS contest have been creative, fun and thought-provoking.

"And I am absolutely delighted to congratulate our East of England winners Abigail and Ophelia.”

Developed in partnership with teachers, the Step Into The NHS website includes a careers quiz, real-life stories from NHS staff, work experience tips and learning resources to help young people explore the hundreds of roles within the NHS.

Visit https://www.stepintothenhs.nhs.uk/ for more information.